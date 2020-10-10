Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Allegion stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 484,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

