Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.57. 391,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,398. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.98.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

