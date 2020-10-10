Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. 201,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $132.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

