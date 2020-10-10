Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

