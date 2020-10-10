Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €67.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.13 ($63.68).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €55.56 ($65.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.41. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.