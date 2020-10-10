Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $620,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

