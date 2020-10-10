British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.17) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,657.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

