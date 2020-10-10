Brokerages Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 448,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

