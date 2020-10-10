Brokerages Expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Trex posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. 359,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 91.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $32,603,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.