Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $104.67

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. 3,510,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

