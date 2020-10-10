Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $14.93

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. BofA Securities raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 314,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 20,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,633 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. 2,506,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

