Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $26.12

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.12.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.