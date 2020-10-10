Brokerages Set Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Price Target at $19.83

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CNCE stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. On average, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.