Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Target Price at $42.50

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 4,404,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

