Brokerages Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price at $48.33

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.13. 141,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.24 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in frontdoor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $14,886,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in frontdoor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

