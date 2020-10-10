Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $35.75

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Herc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 78,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.29. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

