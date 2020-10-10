Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $24.93

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.66. 2,262,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.