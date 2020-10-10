Brokerages Set Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $7.29

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Livent stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 3,970,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 27,279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

