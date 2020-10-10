Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) PT at $7.75

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. 1,310,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

