Brokerages Set Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) PT at $134.50

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.56.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 18,252.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 134.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period.

MYOK opened at $221.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

