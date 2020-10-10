Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target at $5.70

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVRGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 77,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.