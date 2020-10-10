Brokerages Set Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target at $5.70

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVRGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 77,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

