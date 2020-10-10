Brokerages Set SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target at $20.75

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $4.47 on Monday, reaching $21.49. 6,123,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $770.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $273,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $397,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

