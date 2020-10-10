Brokerages Set The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target at $11.00

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 203,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $9,534,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in The Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 175,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

