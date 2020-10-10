Brokerages Set Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $236.13

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.47.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,613 shares of company stock worth $81,488,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Workday by 58.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

