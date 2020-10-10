Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target at $103.65

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.65.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 67.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $14.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,073,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,955. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

