Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.54

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.54 and traded as high as $71.20. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 211,313 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -753.25%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

