BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $304.35 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.67 and a 200 day moving average of $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,671 shares of company stock worth $61,419,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

