Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BVRDF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

