Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $238.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.74.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -171.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.