Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.