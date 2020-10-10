Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) Insider Acquires £8,248.80 in Stock

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) insider Susan Ann Walker bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,874 ($89.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,248.80 ($10,778.52).

Shares of CAM stock opened at GBX 6,850 ($89.51) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,966.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,434.25. Camellia Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $188.51 million and a PE ratio of -33.19.

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Camellia Plc will post 64799.9994303 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 102 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s previous dividend of $42.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

