Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Camping World stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

