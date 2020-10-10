Canaccord Genuity Boosts Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$2.50

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Medipharm Labs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of LABS opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.37. Medipharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

