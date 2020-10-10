Canaccord Genuity Cuts Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target to C$0.46

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:AFE opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. Africa Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59.

In related news, Director John William Sharp Bentley sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total value of C$2,173,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,631,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,141,707.59.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

