Canaccord Genuity Increases Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $40.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $45,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,080. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.