Canaccord Genuity Lowers Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$1.00

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market cap of $263.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.15.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.68 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

