Canaccord Genuity Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$0.25

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cormark lowered Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$0.87.

CFW stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$91.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

