Canaccord Genuity Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$10.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.30. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.33.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.90 million. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,400. Insiders have bought 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946 in the last quarter.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

