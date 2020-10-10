Canaccord Genuity Raises Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Pine Cliff Energy from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $81.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 850,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,468,100. Insiders have purchased 937,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,335 in the last ninety days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

