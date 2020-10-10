Canaccord Genuity Trims PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Target Price to C$12.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.51.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

