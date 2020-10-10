Canaccord Genuity Trims Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Target Price to C$2.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.07.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.1303448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -11.63%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

