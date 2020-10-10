Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.20

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.20 and traded as high as $28.09. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 162,968 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWB shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,074.92.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

