Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $48.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $922,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,019 shares of company stock worth $3,559,569. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

