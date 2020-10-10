Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Capri by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.