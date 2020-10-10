Capstone Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,551,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $143.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

