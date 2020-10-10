Capstone Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,873 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.1% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,485. The company has a market cap of $404.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

