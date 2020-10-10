Capstone Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after buying an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,321.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 103,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. 5,683,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

