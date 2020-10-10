Capstone Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 16,167,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

