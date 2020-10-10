Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.47. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 505,704 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $592.66 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

