Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPST. Maxim Group downgraded Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CPST opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

